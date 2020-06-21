Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two high profile officials of Delta State Government at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 in the state have tested positive to the global disease.

They include the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie and Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu.

Both top government functionaries were among the 83 newly confirmed cases released on Sunday morning.

As at the time of filing this report, the state had so far recorded 501 confirmed cases with 357 of them being active; 125 had been discharged while 19 deaths had been recorded.

The Commissioner for Information, Aniagwu had last week, told journalists that his sample had being taken for laboratory analysis after he experienced loss of appetite.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika said the two high profile appointees showed mild symptoms of the virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test.

Ifeajika said that both men had been moved to an isolation centre and were stable, and responding well to treatment.

He seized the opportunity to call on residents of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as anyone, irrespective of status, could contract the virus.

“Let me advise all Deltans to, as a matter of top priority, always obey the COVID-19 protocols, which have been in public domain, so as to curb further spread of the pandemic.

“The fresh cases in our hands in Delta further testifies to the fact that COVID-19 is not a scam. It is real and people should take the issues of the virus and personal hygiene seriously.

“COVID-19 is not a death sentence; so, when you begin to feel unwell, reach out to approved government hospitals for appropriate tests to be carried out.

“We can save ourselves and others from this virus if we obey all the protocols of wearing face masks, regular washing of hands in running water, use of alcohol-based sanitisers and maintaining physical-distancing while congregating in any form.

“All our hospitals and isolation centres across the state are on 24 hours alert to receive any case(s) of the Coronavirus or other health challenges,” he stated.