The government of Delta State is set for the School Sports Festival scheduled to start next week at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.
About 1,500 athletes from public and private primary and secondary are billed to participate in the developmental sports fiesta which take place between February 5and 7.
The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education is organising this even which has been in limbo for many years.
Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chiedu Ebie, said that the sport fiesta is an event Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is interested in to prepare the young ones for the future.
The events to be competed for are athletics, basketball, volleyball, handball, badminton, tennis, table tennis, chess and scrabble.
“We are very serious with the sports festival because this is the time to teach the young ones the act of professionalism and also to identify some hidden talents from tender age. We are noted for sports because we have the talents and the facilities. It is important to keep the tradition.“Everything is ready to make the event go on well and the primary and secondary school sports officers will also be involved in the event,” Ebie said.
Governor Okowa is expected to grace the closing ceremony where attractive prizes will be given to athletes that excel in various events.
Athletes are expected to arrive their camp base at the NYSC Orientation camp at Issele Uku on February 4 where they will be accredited on same day for the event.
Leave a Reply