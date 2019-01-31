“We are very serious with the sports festival because this is the time to teach the young ones the act of professionalism and also to identify some hidden talents from tender age. We are noted for sports because we have the talents and the facilities. It is important to keep the tradition.“Everything is ready to make the event go on well and the primary and secondary school sports officers will also be involved in the event,” Ebie said.

Governor Okowa is expected to grace the closing ceremony where attractive prizes will be given to athletes that excel in various events. Athletes are expected to arrive their camp base at the NYSC Orientation camp at Issele Uku on February 4 where they will be accredited on same day for the event.