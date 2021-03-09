From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the bye-election into Isoko North State Constituency of Delta State in the House of Assembly for April 10, 2021.

In the statement signed by the National Commissioner & Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee,

Festus Okoye, the Commission revealed that political parties must conduct their primaries between March 11 and 20, 2021, adding that the last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is at 6pm on the March 24, 2021.

“INEC met on Tuesday and deliberated on a number of issues including the conduct of bye-election into the vacant seat of Isoko North State Constituency of Delta State.