The Delta State Headmasters Cup football tournament will form part of the state’s Sports Festival, which is on centre stage at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Today, the semifinal matches of the competition would be played, just as the athletes expected for the Delta Schools Sports Festival are expected to arrive camp for two-day intensive competition. Destiny Primary School Ughelli, Ughelli North will tango with Ughworume Primary Schoo Uvwie at Nana Model School, Warri while Bovi Primary School, Ozoro, Isoko North takes on Nosiere Primary School, Agbor Ika South at the Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Kwale.