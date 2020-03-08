The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2020 Delta State Schools Sports Festival has released venues of the events that will hold during the competition that will begin today in the state capital territory.

According to the LOC, athletics (track and field) will take place inside the main bowl of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, athletics (throws) will hold inside Asaba Girls’ Grammar School, Asaba, chess and scrabble will take place at the Media Centre of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, just as the indoor sports hall of the stadium will host to badminton and table tennis.

Basketball, volleyball and handball will take place inside the Stephen Keshi Stadium, hockey will be played at St. Mulumba College, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, while tennis players will tackle each other at the Squash Club, Government House, Asaba. Today, at the Anwai campus of the Delta State University, where all the students are to be camped, members of the LOC will do the accreditation of all the students who will participate in the festival.