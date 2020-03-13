The three top finishers at the end of the 2020 Delta State Schools Sports Festival, which ended at the main bowl of Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba, on Wednesday, showed top-class performance in the keenly contested competition.

With 17 medals made up of 10 gold- four silver and three bronze, College of Commerce, Warri, lifted the giant gold trophy. Zappa Basic Secondary School, Asaba, and Westend Mixed Secondary School, Asaba, had a total of 15 medals each, but Zappa finished second with nine gold, four silver and two bronze medals, while Westend had seven gold, four silver and four bronze to settle for the third place trophy.

Ekiugbo Secondary School, Ughelli, St. Peter/Mary Juniorate, Asaba, and Osadenis Mixed Secondary School, Asaba, came fourth, fifth and sixth with three gold, three silver; three gold, one silver and three gold and one bronze, respectively.

In the primary school category, Cavegina Primary School, Warri, garnered five gold and one bronze medals to lift the winners’ trophy in the junior contest.

Ezemese Primary School, Ibusa, came second with two gold and one silver, while the third position went to Omenta Primary School, Orerokpe, with two gold medals.