The 2020 Delta State School Sports Festival zonal trials will take place tomorrow and Thursday, as seven centres have been picked for athletics and three venues for ball, racket and board games.

A statement released in Asaba at the weekend by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the competition, indicated that athletics zonal trials for Zone A, made up of Aniocha North, Oshimili North and Oshimili South Local Government Areas will hold at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, while Zone B, which comprises Aniocha South, Ika North East and Ika South will also have their turn at Agbor Township Stadium, Agbor.

Ethiope East, Ughelli North and Ukwuani Local Government Areas, that make up Zone D, will take their turn at the Ughelli Township Stadium, Ughelli, just as Bomadi, Patani and Ughelli South Local Government Areas (Zone G) is scheduled to be staged theirs at Government College, Ughelli.

Zone C, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Isoko North and Isoko South, will participate in the zonal trials at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, just as Okpe, Uvwie, Warri South Local Government Areas, (Zone F) will take their turn at Warri Township Stadium.

Ethiope West, Warri North, Sapele Local Government Areas (Zone E) will do battle at the Sapele Township Stadium, Sapele, while Warri Township Stadium would be venue for Burutu, Udu and Warri South West Local Government Areas (Zone H)