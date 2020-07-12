Bolaji Okunola

Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Sports, Lucky Sunday Nkeki, said the state is on right track on sports development.

Nkeki made the remark during an interview session on Nigeria Sports Centre Whatsapp platform.

The ex-international cum board member of the Delta State Football Association, said all hands are always on deck towards sports development in the state.

“Till date, we’re not relenting. The present Super Eagles’ squad parades many Delta State-born footballers. We produced the likes of Wilfred Ndidi and a good number of others. I might not be able to recap their names, but Delta State Sports is growing. We’ve won the past four editions of National Sports Festival in a row and if not for this pandemic that disrupted the Edo 2020 Sports Festival, we would have won it again. The Youth Games in Ilorin has become our birthright because we have a programme in Delta that produces talents.

“The programme, named School Sports Festival, is for secondary and primary schools in Delta State. We just finished the secondary schools edition before the COVID-19 pandemic started and it was very successful, as a lot of athletes were discovered.