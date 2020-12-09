From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State University (DELSU) on Wednesday morning lost one of its professors, Patrick Oghuvbu, a Provost, purportedly to cardiac arrest.

A Professor of Educational Administration, Oghuvbu was the Provost of the Anwai campus of the university.

Oghuvbu is said to have collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he died an hour later.

Sources at the main campus of DELSU in Abraka said the university authorities were shocked when news of Oghuvbu’s death filtered in.

He was said not to shown any sign of ailment previously before his reported collapse at about 7:30 am.

‘The provost was rusted to the hospital following the collapse, and we confirm later that he could not make it. He may have died of cardiac failure,’ a source said.

The late professor was described as ‘a very valuable principal officer of the university,’ by the source.

The deceased was a former Dean of Faculty of Law, a former Director of the Institute of Education before his latest position as Provost of Anwai campus of the institution.

‘It is a big loss to the university. We will all miss him very much; his superior arguments, his maturity and he was never hot-tempered. He listened, was a good listener and a conciliator,’ the source added.

DELSU Public Relations Officer Edward Agbure, who confirmed the death of the Provost, said he was yet to receive details of the incident as at the time he was contacted.