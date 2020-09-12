Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Students of Ofagbe Technical College in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State have commended the World Bank and European Union (EU) for their intervention in various departments of the college.

According to the students who spoke with our correspondent, the World Bank and EU intervention through the State Employment and Expenditure for Results, (SEEFOR) has improved learning at the college.

One of the students in the Electrical Department, Blessing Ederhe said he can now practicalize what he was taught theoretically as a result if availability of facilities provided by World Bank/EU.

Ederhe said he has been able to carry out electrical works outside the school’s compound with the knowledge he acquired.

“I can now wire a building full conduit and even on surface. I want to thank EU, World Bank and Delta State Government for the privilege they have given to us to acquire knowledge,” he said.

Another student of Welding Department, Johnson Okirorotofa said he has been employed outside the college based on the knowledge acquired so far.

Also, Goodluck Okeoghene of the Automobile Department said “by the help of SEEFOR, we have learnt so many things. We can dismantle engines of a car. We do wheel balancing, oil break and servicing a car.”

A graduate of Welding Department of the college, Innocent Etugbo who was provided with starter pack SEEFOR, said he has 15 apprentices, and lauded the international agencies for the intervention.

Vice principal of the college, Lawrence Okoh who had conducted newsmen round the various departments during a media tour, called for intervention in other areas of the college.

Besides, the Administrator of Vocational Centre at Ozoro, Mr. Augustine Isawhe appealed to SEEFOR to intervene in fixing the access road.

Isawhe who said power failure was another challenge, disclosed that the centre was now being powered by the generating set procured by SEEFOR.

He added that the centre lacked some equipments in welding and hair dressing departments.