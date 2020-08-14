Mr Sunny Ogwu, Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), says contractors handling various classrooms projects to deliver within 90 days.

Ogwu, in a statement on Friday in Asaba, said the projects were under the 2019 Universal Basic Education Commission and the State Universal Basic Education Board’s intervention projects.

He spoke after an inspection tour of some of the projects sites mainly construction, reconstruction and renovation of classroom blocks in Delta North Senatorial District.

The chairman also commended the contractors for not only using standard quality materials as specified in the Bill of Quantity (BoQ), and expressed satisfaction at the pace of work.

According to him, with the level of work already done so far by the contractors, some of the classrooms projects would be ready within the next two weeks, urging others to redouble their efforts.

“Delta Government will continue to place high premium on education and not relent in providing critical infrastructure to promote sound and quality education in the state,’’ he said.

Ogwu, while reiterating the board’s resolve in the use of standard and quality materials in executing all the projects, said that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration was committed to securing the future of children and youths in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that project sites visited were Anwai Primary School, where they inspected a three-classroom block under construction and Okwe Primary School with a six-classroom block under renovation, all in Oshimili South Local Government Area.

Others included: Umegbali Primary School, Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area with a-three classroom block under construction and renovation work of a four-block of classroom at Onihe Primary School, Ogwashi-uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area. (NAN)