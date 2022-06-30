From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The driver of a Toyota Venza car that reportedly crushed three persons to death at Okpare town, Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, has been arrested by the police.

The deceased victims include a pregnant woman and her children. Two others sustained life-threatening injuries as the vehicle driven by the middle-aged man suspected to be an internet fraudster popularly known as “Yahoo Boy” rammed into them.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening by the popular sharp curve along the Okpare-Ughelli road when the driver was said to be at high speed which resulted in the vehicle veering off its lane and crushing a tricycle with the occupants.

Police spokesman DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, however, said he was not aware if he is an internet fraudster.

“What I can tell you is that the driver of the vehicle that ran over the victims has been arrested,” he said

Daily Sun learnt that the victims had been returning from Ughelli when they met their untimely death.

Local sources said three of the victims died on the spot while the two others including the driver of the tricycle were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

After the accident, the driver of the vehicle was absconding but apprehended by the youths in the area and handed him over to police, according to the sources.

It was gathered that the youths upon checks on the suspect’s car discovered native chalks in the pigeon hole.

A youth in the community, confirming the incident, said the suspect was driving recklessly when he veered off his lane to hit the tricycle and killed some of the occupants.