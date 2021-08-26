From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Thursday said it did not establish three new universities in Agbor, Anwai and Ozoro in order to de-market its pioneer university in Abraka.

The government said the establishment of the universities following the upgrade of existing institutions, was to create more access to university education.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state had raised allegations that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration was deliberately de-marketing the pioneer university campuses at Abraka and Oleh to favour the Owa-Alero campus of the new University of Delta, Agbor.

APC had in a statement by the publicity secretary of the state caretaker committee, Sylvester Imonina also alleged that the pioneer university was being underfunded while the governor was luring experienced and qualified academic staff from Oleh to Owa-Alero.

But addressing newsmen in Asaba, Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare described the allegations as demonic and mere falsehood, insisting that the present administration would never contemplate playing politics with education.

“This is clear mischief. There is no such thing as de-marketing any university because new ones are established.

“The establishment of a new institution is an opportunity for staff in an older institution to migrate and become pioneer and if indeed, there are lecturers in Delta State University, Abraka applying for appointment to the new universities, it means these lecturers with all their experiences see a great future for the new universities and confirms that Delta State University, Abraka, has indeed come of age and is playing the role that pioneer University of Ibadan played for emerging universities in the 60s, 70s and 80s,” Muoboghare said.

On the allegation of underfunding, the commissioner argued that no public university, whether state of federal, is better funded than Delta State University, Abraka.

“No university whether federal or state, pays better salaries than Delta State University, Abraka, and regularly too. The issues usually raised by ASUU and NASU for going on strike have been addressed at Delta State University,” he added.

Muoboghare who was flanked by the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, insisted that the anger of the APC over Public Private Partnership (PPP) was misplaced, maintaining that no university can make progress if the private sector is shut out.