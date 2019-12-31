Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Task Force on Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration has taken its sensitisation campaign to the grassroots. It appealed to faith-based organisations to join hands with government in its fight against illegal trade.

Its chairman, Peter Mrakpor, who led other members to Saint Peter’s Christ Army Church of Nigeria, Agbor, Ika South Local Government, described churches as the greatest influencers of minds. Mrakpor, also the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, stressed the dangers of the obnoxious human trafficking business which he said has become prevalent in the area.

He had earlier promised to take the campaign to the 25 local government areas of the state. He raised the alarm on the spread of the activities of human traffickers describing it as “evil and one of the greatest crimes against humanity.”

While exposing the modus oparandi of recruiters of young and energetic innocent girls and boys whom they lure into embarking on the dangerous and life threatening journey to Europe and other African countries with a promise of greener pastures, Mrakpor gave gory accounts of the kind of inhuman treatment meted on those who fall prey to the schemes.

He disclosed that the State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa while receiving the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) prior to the inauguration of the taskforce, had underestimated the prevalent rates of the crime but was shocked when the D-G told him about the number of persons trafficked from Ika South and Ika North East LGAs alone which was very disturbing.

Mrakpor who conceded that enforcement of the law alone against offenders was not enough in preventing the crime, stated that the steps already taken by the taskforce in embarking on the campaign to every nook and crannies of the state were part of measures to curtail the crime.

While appreciating the clergy who mobilized members of the church to attend the sensitization campaign of the task force which was taken to the Church, Mrakpor reiterated his appeal to faith-based organizations to join hands with the Delta State Government to use the pulpit to preach against the menace, noting that the crime was becoming more rampant.

He assured that the state government was not leaving any stone unturned in curtailing activities of human traffickers in the state even as he charged parents to be alive to their responsibilities.

Earlier, the Edo Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mrs. Ijeoma Uduak who spoke through Mr. Obi Onyebuchi disclosed that the agency has secured 1,450 convictions and recovered 14,000 trafficked persons back to country.

Uduak further disclosed that some of the returnees were battling with different life threatening diseases because of the horrible lifestyle they were exposed to.

The Edo Zonal Commander charged parents to be vigilant as December appears to be the peak period for recruitment of persons with false promises of greener pasture in Europe.

The taskforce also visited Ark of Testimony Redemption Ministry, Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government where the chairman appealed to the church to partner with the his team in confronting what it called modern slavery.

He disclosed that the state government has put in place more stringent measures in regulating the operations of orphanages in the state, and assured that government will not rest on its oars in protecting and safe guarding the rights of the people irrespective of creed, gender or ethic nationality.

High point of the campaign was presentation of awards and golden cups to Governor Okowa, and to the chairman of the taskforce for exemplary leadership by the Diocesan Bishop of St. Peter’s Christ Army Church of Nigeria.