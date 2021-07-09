From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed deep sadness on the death of some pupils of two primary schools in Effurun who were crushed by a truck along NPA Expressway on Thursday.

The truck which was loaded with petroleum product reportedly lost control and ran into pupils of David Ejoor Primary School and Army Children School.

The pupils had closed from school and were waiting by the roadside opposite Army’s 3rd Battalion Barracks, Effurun when the accident occurred.

Seven of the children reportedly died on the spot while four were injured and hospitalised.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, the governor condoled with families of the victims as well as pupils and teachers of the schools over the unfortunate incident.

He said that the incident was particularly heart-breaking given that it claimed lives of innocent children, adding that it was “extremely horrific and saddening.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the families of the pupils on the tragic incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and the schools as we ask for the repose of the souls of the dead and wish the injured quick recovery.”

He appealed for peace in the area, and charged the police and other security agencies to track down the driver, who fled from the scene after the incident.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.