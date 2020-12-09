From Ben Dunno, Warri

Fear has enveloped Ohorhe, a peaceful community in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, following last Tuesday’s abduction of two female teachers by unknown gunmen in military uniform who invaded their school premises.

It was reported that the three gunmen dressed in military camouflage drove into the school premises in a gold Toyota Highlander, with an unidentified registration number, at about 1242 hrs, while school was in session, and abducted the two teaching staff.

The victims, identified as Mrs Blessing Enumefe and one Gladys, Mathematics and English teachers respectively, were kidnapped from the school’s staff room in the presence of other teaching staff, who were all ordered to shut their eyes while lying on the bare floor.

A third person identified as Ms Rachael, another English teacher, is said to have escaped, reportedly removing her dress being grabbed by one of the kidnappers, jumping a nearby fence and running into the bush.

Speaking on the incident, one of the school teachers, who identified herself as Mrs Gloria Omonigun, handling SS1 and JSS3 English, lamented the state of insecurity in the school environment and urged the State Government to act fast in securing the release of those kidnapped.

According to her, ‘what happened in the school yesterday has further demonstrated the level of insecurity in the country today, especially in some areas where government schools are located in some rural settlements.

‘If someone that comes to a school and kidnapped teachers who taught you how to write your name, teachers who taught you how to read and write, then it shows that nobody is safe in the country anymore.’

She noted that: ‘Uptill now, we are yet to get over the shock of how the three kidnappers dressed in military camouflage and carrying guns burst into our staff room and ordered all of us down on the floor while some of ours teachers were being taken away.

‘As we are now, we are even scared to resume school today because we felt they might still come again to complete what they have started since we don’t even know the reason they have made the school their target to come and kidnap in the first place.

‘I want to appeal to the State Government and other security agencies to come to our aide by ensuring the prompt release of our colleagues and beef up security in our school environment across the State,’ Omonigun stated.

Two of the students, Elohor Williams and Justice Emefiele, the school head girl and prefect respectively, regretted the incident that happened in their school, stating that it has heightened fears among the students and the entire community.

They urged the State Government to as a matter of urgency tackle the issue of security in the school so as to rebuild confidence in both the teachers and the students alike.

They also took the advantage to solicit for a better learning environment in the school noting that they lack social amenities like water, conducive classrooms, furniture, especially tables and chairs, as well as toilet facilities in the school premises.

As at the time of filing this report, it is not clear if the kidnappers had made ransom demands on the families of the victims, but the Delta State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed that the police are already on the track of the kidnappers.