From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 19-year old admission seeker, Miss Emmanuella Okobi has appealed to well meaning individuals, religious bodies and corporate organisations to come to her financial aid to under a surgical operation.

Miss Okobi said she was told by medics that her lungs had collapsed, and that there was a hole inside that needed to be closed.

Narrating her ordeal through a human right activist, Victor Ojei of Young Nigerian Right Organization, Okobi said she sat for JAMB and post-UME in 2020, adding that she was about to gain admission when she took ill in January, 2021.

“I was feeling feverish. They said it was malaria. I treated it but still continued and later I found out it was malaria and typhoid.

“I was treating it till March, then I had to go to the hospital and run some test. They said it was malaria and small typhoid.

“They gave me drugs but all of a sudden my legs started swelling up and it got big that I started applying native chalk. I started breathing fast.

“So they had to take me to the hospital and put oxygen on me for a month and that is how they admitted me.

“To cut the story short, I need money to undergo a surgery. They said my lungs has collapse and there is a hole inside that needs to be closed.

“My dad was the only family I have but he is frustrated and heartbroken now because he is looking at his sick, dying daughter but he can’t help her.

“I want to plead with you all my brothers and sisters, nothing is too small, just help me with anything so that I can undergo the surgery.

“Am on a chest tube and the doctors said if it falls out it’s a big problem that I might die. Please, help an helpless girl and God will meet all your needs and expectations,” she pleaded.

Although, Okobi did not specify the total amount needed for the medical operation, she nevertheless, provided her UBA account details as 2133336874 with the name ‘Okobi Chukwudum Emmanuella’.