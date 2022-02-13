Tension is brewing in Ugborodo, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, as indigenes of the community, yesterday, stormed a Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, facility with a ‘juju’ man to drive home their grievances.

It was gathered that the indigenes who laid siege to multi-million naira Ogidigben flow station belonging to Shell since Friday, are protesting alleged years of neglect by the oil company which has several oil exploration facilities in the area.

Daily Sun reports that sensing intimidation from soldiers drafted to the facility, the protesters yesterday brought a ‘juju’ man who chanted some incantations while them drummed and sang Itsekiri war song all through the protest.

Addressing newsmen in Warri, yesterday, one of the protesters and Public Relation Officer of the community, David Mamah, claimed the management of SPDC, have totally neglected Ugborodo, its host community for several years.

He alleged that Shell has deliberately promoted environmental pollution in their land, by allowing crude oil theft to thrive unhindered.

Accusing the oil company for insensitivity, Mamah alleged that the community have over the years been deprived of basic amenities such as internal roads and bridges, electricity and potable water, despite providing the company the enabling environment to do business.

He said; ‘To add insult to injury, our indigenes are denied job opportunities, which they are very qualified for and companies owned by Ugborodo indigenes, with proven competence and expertise, are not given contracts meant for locals, in-line with the Local Content Act’.

The protesters had accused soldiers deployed by the oil firm to quell the upheaval of intimidation and threat to deal with them, if they do not immediately vacate the company’s premises.

The protesters warned that the purported threat by the security agents, would only inflame the protest and cause the oil firm more trouble in the area.

The development has been causing tension and fears in the riverine community as the protesters, vowed not to disperse from the facility despite the presence of fierce looking soldiers.

‘We will not stop this protest, until we extract commitment from SPDC and its Joint Venture partner, NNPC. Enough Is Enough!’, they said.

When contacted, SPDC Michael Adande said he was on the road driving and cannot response. He asked our correspondent to send text but did not reply to the message as of time of filling this report.