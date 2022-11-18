From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Friday announced the termination of the contract for the sector ‘A’ of the dualisation of the Ughelli-Asaba highway for poor performance on the part of the contractor.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu announced the termination of the contract while in Asaba briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

The 149 kilometers Ughelli-Asaba was divided into sectors A, B and C with different contractors handling the various sectors when it was first awarded in 2013.

The non-performing sector ‘A’ which stretches from Ughelli to Aradhe, was awarded at a contract sum of N6 billion.

But due to fluctuation in the prices of raw materials, the contract was reviewed upward in 2015 to the region of N10 billion.

However, the upward review did not motivate the contractor to work on the project, according to Aniagwu.

Aniagwu said the re-award of the contract was immediately approved at the meeting.

He said the meeting also approved the review of the Ayokoromor bridge to expedite action on its construction.

The commissioner further disclosed that the Asaba-Ugbolu road is also being expanded not only to ease traffic to the soon-to-be commissioned film village and leisure park but also to other communities along the corridor.

He added that a pedestrian bridge was approved for the Asaba-Ugbolu road in the interest of students of Dennis Osadebey University.