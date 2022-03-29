From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Mrs Jennifer Osahon, the wife of the abducted Bayelsa State correspondent of The Guardian newspaper, Julius Osahon, has lamented the daily maltreatment of her husband at the hands of his captors.

The Edo State-born journalist was abducted on Sunday with 17 others when gunmen attacked a Sunny Eru bus from Yenogoa along the Patani axis of the East-West road in Delta State.

Lamenting the plight of her husband, Mrs Osahon confirmed that the abductors are demanding N5 million for his ransom.

She said the abductors asked her to send in the money before the end of Tuesday, with a threat of harm to her husband.

The distraught wife added that her husband spoke with her from captivity, urging her to mobilise for the ransom, saying that the hoodlums were torturing him.

The Delta State Police Command has, meanwhile, assured that the kidnapped victims would be rescued.

Commissioner of Police Mr Ari Muhammed Ali, who gave the assurance in Asaba, disclosed that three armed men suspected to members of the gang were arrested around the Patani axis a few days before the abduction.

Ali said his men have since swung into action immediately the attacked on the bus was reported.

He said gang has been terrorising the area, adding that the three suspects were arrested with AK-47 rifle.

In last Sunday’s attack by the hoodlums, driver of the commercial was killed on the spot before the passengers were led away.

The journalist was on his way from Yenogoa and headed for Ughelli in Delta State to board a train scheduled for Abuja.

It was learnt that the kidnappers suddenly emerged from the bush when the bus got to Patani, and started shooting directly, killing the driver in the process.

A close source disclosed that a female passenger who was among the five freed victims, came to Osahon’s neighborhood in Yenogao to break the news of the abduction.

‘The journalist boarded a Sunny Eru bus on his way to Ughelli to board train bound for Abuja,’ the source said.

‘The incident happened along Patani axis of the East-West road. The gunmen suddenly came out from the bush and started shooting directly at their bus. The bullet hit the driver and he died instantly.

‘The girl recognised Osahon as someone she knew at Punch road and they boarded the same bus.

‘She was in the bus with him when the gunmen suddenly came out of the bush and attacked their bus. The girl was jittery and traumatised because of the experience.

‘She said about five of them (three from Delta, two from Yenagoa) among the passengers in the bus were miraculously released by the kidnappers on Monday morning around 8:30 am while the rest of the passengers including Osahon were still held in captivity,’ the close source said.