Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has threatened to shut down schools operating without r equisite licences.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, at a meeting with official of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON) in Asaba, yesterday, lamented that schools initially issued provisional licences had failed to upgrade and meet approved standards after intake of students.

Ukah said the Inspectorate Department Ministry of Education would commence the shut down schools that fail to meet recommended standards, especially two years after getting provisional licences from the Ministry.

The commissioner also frowned at private schools that lower standards and promote students who fail to the next class at the end of every academic session. He said mass promotion of students who fail to the next class was not in the best interest of children, and urged schools to desist from the act.

State Chairman of APSON, Keno Emiaso, said the association had maintained a cordial relationship with the ministry, and restated the need to work mutually in improving educational standards in the state.