Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An auto crash in Delta State involving an articulated truck, a petrol tanker and a commercial bus has claimed the lives of three people, leaving 23 others seriously injured.

The dead victims consist of two males and one female.

The multiple accidents occurred along the Ibusa axis of the Asaba/Ogwashi-Uku/Ughelli expressway at about 9.00 pm on Wednesday.

As at the time of reporting, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have cleared the wreckage as a result of the accident.

The officials had also evacuated the corpses and other victims to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

FRSC Delta State Sector Commander Mr Ocheja Ameh attributed the cause of the accident to a violation of the speed limit.

Ameh said the vehicles rammed into a broken down articulated truck belonging to a beverage company which was parked on the road without caution signs to warn oncoming vehicles.

He said the FRSC and the state government have carried out audits on the road to identify flashpoints.

‘We keep advising motorists to abide by all road and traffic regulations.

‘This is the rainy season and anything can happen and so they need to have their wipers, brake lights, rear lights functioning properly so that in the case of any eventuality, other vehicles coming behind will be alerted,’ the FRSC commander advised.