From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Monday declared that members of the main opposition party in the stat, All Progressive Congress (APC) including Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege have no right to criticise the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration in the state.

The government said the APC has squandered the goodwill it enjoyed prior to the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 by failing to fulfill any of the promise it made to the electorate.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu contended that some persons within the APC fold in the state were spewing falsehood to distract the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration and hoodwink the voting public ahead of 2023.

Aniagwu however insisted that the present administration would not be distracted, and that Deltans know better where to cast their ballot in 2023.

The opposition APC led by Omo-Agege has recently be very venomous with it’s critic of the Okowa administration.

According to Aniagwu, the antics of the opposition will not distract the present administration from the focus of leaving behind a stronger Delta on the threshold of performance.

“We welcome constructive criticism from any quarter including civil society groups. But APC and it’s members will be least to be considered to criticise us because the sufferings Nigerians are going though today are as a result of the inability of APC to fulfill their promises,” he said.

Aniagwu informed Omo-Agege and his APC that elections are not won based on falsehood, saying that result from the recent Anambra State governorship election showed that spreading stories that are at variance with reality no longer win election.

“We want to remind those interested in contesting election that media attack though falsehood never win election, the case of Anambra is there for everybody to see.

“Anambra made the right choice even though it was not our party that won. We believe that the same thing will happen in Delta in 2023,” he stated.

You will recall when that repatriation was announced, the FG outlined a number of projects across the country, we kicked and said no, you can’t rob Peter to pay Paul. There were a number of conditions, all those we are trying to smoothen so that the fund would be returned to us. We have not received it but we are very hopeful the money would be returned to us for us to execute a number of projects.

