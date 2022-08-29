From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government on Monday warned newly employed teachers for the state technical colleges not to reject postings in order not to forfeit the employment.

Besides, the government urged the new recruits to be committed and dedicated to the job, and avoid engaging in side hustle during official hours.

Commissioner for Technical Education Shola Daibo gave the warning in Asaba while handing out employment letters to 518 teachers recently recruited for three new technical colleges in Effurun, Asaba and Obiaruku.

Daibo told journalists that over 28,000 persons applied for the job, out of which about 8,000 shortlisted for written and oral interview and practicals.

She said the employment was strictly based on merit, adding that the state government had to engage the services of consultants for the exercise.

Read also: CSOs urge FG to use Water Resources Bill to tackle sea level rise

“It was strictly on merit, we did not conduct the exam, the governor said he wanted to get the best. So we had two consultants to conduct the employment process.

“That was why the employment delayed till now. It was really tedious because it took us almost a year to get here. They did exam, aptitude test, we did oral and practicals.

“If you go to the new technical colleges we built, there are gigantic structures, more like universities, and in as much as the edifice is very beautiful, we also want teachers to give to the students what we want them to have,” she said.

Daibo added that the new employees would be trained by experts particularly from the state-owned polytechnic in Ogwashi-Uku.

According to her, graduates from the technical colleges would be self reliant, thereby reducing unemployment and poverty.