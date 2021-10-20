A total of N102,450,000.00 would be paid as incidental claims to victims of police brutality and human rights violations in Delta State.

This is coming amid pockets of agitation over the delay in the implementation of the re- port of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry set up at the wake of last year’s #EndSARS protest.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in a statement, yesterday, said the approval of the compensation followed the consideration of the panel’s report by the government.

Ukah said the state government also approved the constitution of a seven-man committee for the protection of the rights of citizens with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as chairman.

