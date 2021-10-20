From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
A total of N102,450,000.00 would be paid as incidental claims to victims of police brutality and human rights violations in Delta State.
This is coming amid pockets of agitation over the delay in the implementation of the re- port of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry set up at the wake of last year’s #EndSARS protest.
Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in a statement, yesterday, said the approval of the compensation followed the consideration of the panel’s report by the government.
Ukah said the state government also approved the constitution of a seven-man committee for the protection of the rights of citizens with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as chairman.
He said the committee would ensure that the fundamental human rights of citizens are respected and protected by police officers in the course of duty.
Ukah said the panel established acts of police brutality in some of the investigated cases, resulting in death or denial of personal liberty, hence, the award of monetary compensation.
“The state government, having considered the panel’s recommendations in these two categories of cases, has accepted to pay the incidental claims recommended for the victims, amounting to N102,450,000.00. This payment would be effected in due course,” he stated.
Ukah explained that the panel received another 30 petitions which required the Commissioner of Police to carry out investigations to ascertain the circumstance of death of some persons in police custody.
Members of the Human Rights Protection Committee, which has Okowa as chairman, include the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Commissioner for Youths, Commissioner for Police, Harrison Gwamnishu representing the youths, Israel Joe representing Civil Society Organisations and the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Justice.
