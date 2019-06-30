Christopher Oji

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a traditional chief in Abraka for allegedly using an I8-year-old girl for rituals. Also in the police net is the girl’s boyfriend, who sold her to the chief.

It was gathered that on June 18, a bag containing the body of a teenage girl of about 18, was found in a heap of dust bin in Abraka.

The community raised the alarm and invited the police and on inspection of the body, the police discovered obvious marks of violence on the deceased’s neck.

The discovery according to the police , implied that she was killed by unknown persons.

During investigation, the police discovered that the deceased male friend, Henry Ikechukwu, 32, who was last seen with her on June 17, had been on the run since the incident and the police tracked him to where he was arrested on June 28.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said: “On interrogation, Ikechukwu confessed to have invited the deceased for an outing on June 17 , from where he lured her and handed her over to a prominent chief in Abraka community, who gave him the assignment to get the deceased for him.

“The said chief has also been arrested and the two suspects are presently in police custody pending investigation. They will soon appear in court immediately after the completion of the ongoing police investigation.

“The state Commissioner of Police Adeyinka Adeleke, has ordered that the case should be charged to the court soon. The CP has equally warned young people to always be conscious of those they visit, where they visit and inform people of their whereabouts at any point in time.”