From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA) has dissociated itself from operatives of a taskforce allegedly harassing motorists in the guise of enforcing traffic rules in Warri and Effurun areas of the state.

Speaking in Asaba, Director General of DESTMA, Sam Idah said the operatives were not members of his agency, adding that his office had been inundated with complaints about the unwholesome activities of the taskforce who impound vehicles.

He insisted that DESTMA is the only agency of the state government saddled with the responsibility of enforcing traffic rules and regulations, adding that his officers were civil servants and not commissioned agents.

“DESTMA officers are not taskforce operatives that earn commission. We are civil servants, and we are about the third largest agency in terms of staff strength.

“Now, there is a certain taskforce operating in Effurun and Warri. They impound vehicles and try to enforce traffic rules.

“But they don’t have anything to do with us in DESTMA. In DESTMA, we work in accordance with the law. Our officers wear blue uniforms.

“The taskforce operatives don’t wear blue. I have gone round, trying to stop them. They are not working for DESTMA.

“So I want to alert the motoring public that if the taskforce impound your vehicle, please take it up with their personnel,” he said.

Idah decried the low level of compliance to traffic rules by motorists particularly in Uvwie, Udu and Sapele where he said his men were constantly being confronted by traffic offenders and their accomplice.

He said the level of compliance at Agbor was only 2% owing to the activities of ubiquitous motorcycle operators popular known as Okada riders, adding that enforcement is also hampered at Ughelli with 15% compliance level due to activities of traders who usually encroach on the road.

