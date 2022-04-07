From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two brothers including 18-year old Solomon Awah Obaize and 20-year Oghenayoma Awah have been arrested by operatives of Delta State Police Command for alleged armed robbery.

They were arrested when operatives of the command stormed a hideout in Ozoro community, Isoko North Local Government Area of state, where about seven had gathered ostensibly to plan an attack.

During the operation by the police, the two brothers were arrested while others escaped.

Public Relations Officer of the Command DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Asaba said one locally-made Berretta pistol was recovered from the suspects.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Edafe said the investigation revealed that the suspects procured the gun from a man in Igbide community for N160,000.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Saying that the manhunt for the fleeing suspects has been intensified, Edafe said a 41-year old suspect, Mathias Oaman, was also arrested in the Umudaike area of Asaba with one English made pump action gun and 33 live cartridges.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Edafe said the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, attributed the successes of the command to the collaborative efforts of vigilantes, anti-cult volunteers, Anioma security watch among other stakeholders.

He said the met with the stakeholders in Asaba where he thanked them and warned strongly against human rights abuses, extortion and misuse of arms.

According to him, such acts would not be ‘tolerated under his watch, hence, the need to be professional always cannot be overemphasised.

‘The CP urged residents of the state to trust the police and help with useful information that will aid the command in flushing out criminal elements in the state,’ he stated.