From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The police in Delta State on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of two people with various substances suspected to be hard drugs.

The suspects, 20-year-old Samaila Abubakar and 16-year-old Haashimu Aiki, were arrested during a raid of a black spot opposite an Army check point in Adisa, Warri.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in a statement made available in Asaba.

Edafe said 80 wraps of skunk, 28 pieces of Tramadol, six tablets of Cwion, 15 packs of Tygra 200mg, 12 packs of blue Vega, 41 of red Vega, one pack of Rizlar were recovered from them.

According to Edafe, one Onyeka Henry was also arrested in Warr following a tip-off, adding that the suspect ‘confessed that he use to be a drug baron, but recently, police have been after illicit drug dealers.

‘He knew it was time to call it quit, and ever since then he vowed to turn a new leaf. Investigation is still ongoing.’

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of two suspected leaders of Aiye cult groups in Pessu community of Warri metropolis.

He said when search was conducted with assistance of the community youth chairman, one locally-made double barrel pistol with a live cartridge, information minute sheet and wrist bangles were recovered.

He gave the names of the arrested suspected fult leaders as Godswill Oghmienor and Okonedo Moses.