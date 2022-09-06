From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The people of oil-rich Ugborodo community, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, has unveiled a new Eghare-Aja, Daniel Uwawah, Galaxia II, (Traditional Head and Chairman of Council of Elders), calling on International Oil Companies (IOCs) and relevant government agencies to henceforth interface with him.

The unveiling ceremony attended by a large number of Ugborodo indigenes including the Ologbotsere of Warri, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Olaja-Orori (Chief Priest) of Ugborodo, Pa. Benson Dube Omadeli, was held at riverine Ugborodo town hall in Ode-Ugborodo, the traditional headquarters of Ugborodo community.

Speaking during the ceremony, the people called on the Federal Government to ensure strict implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act in the area.

In his remarks the new Eghare, Daniel Uwawah, who pledged to work to reunite the community, announced that a meeting of Ugborodo indigenes, will hold on Saturday September 17, 2022 at Ode-Ugborodo on the PIA.

He said that besides forging unity in the community, part of the agenda was to deliberate on the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, with a view to fashion out a way forward for Ugborodo as it relates to the PIA implementation.

Earlier, while unveiling Eghare Daniel Uwawah, Perry Atete, stated: “Today is a great day for the people of Ugborodo, because it is the day the whole world, will know that we just installed a new Eghare-Aja, whose name is Eghare Daniel Uwawah. This is to move the community forward”.

In his remarks, the Chief Priest of Ugborodo, Pa. Benson Dube Omadeli, said all issues requiring the attention of the Eghare-Aja, should be addressed to Eghare Daniel Uwawah, going forward, saying the new Traditional Head of the oil-rich community, “is trusted and has the capacity to be a good administrator”.

He said that arrangement is ongoing to convey another stakeholders meeting of sons and daughters of the area to storm on how International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the area would implement the PIA in the area.

“Today is a special day for the sons and daughters of Ugborodo. We’ve not seen such a thing for over 27 years. He is a very handsome looking young man, straightforward and impressive. We came here to introduce him as the Eghare-aja of Ugborodo. The installation rites were performed in the other Ugborodo community. So we are here to do the unveiling of the Eghare-aja to the public.

“He will be doing all the administrative jobs in the community. His name is Daniel Uwawah and he is the new installed Eghare-Aja of Ugborodo. He was installed yesterday according to custom and tradition of the Ugborodo people at the ancestral place.

He said that there’s no link between the Eghare-Aja of Ugborodo and the Olu of Warri, maintaining, “He is the administrative head of Ogborodo. We have five communities that make up Ugborodo.

Speaking, Chief Ayirimi Emami, charged the new Eghare to unite the community and ensure everyone is carried alone in his scheme of things.

He said that as an administrative head of Ugborodo people, he should be a rally point for the people of the oil-rich community.

“When it comes to the ancestral things, things that have to do with the tradition of Ugborodo, he is the man in charge. “My message is for everybody to work together for the interest of the community. Majority of the people are happy, everybody cannot be happy. But from today, everybody will begin to get involved”, he said.

An Ugborodo indigene, Mr. Tenuma Joseph, who also spoke at the town hall in reaction to the development, said, “The new Eghare-Aja is a befitting one and generally accepted. I want to call for the unity of all Ugborodo indigenes and to plead with Eghare Daniel Uwawah to carry everyone along, so as to ensure development in our community.