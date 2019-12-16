Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government on Monday disclosed that 273 ghost workers have been identified in the state civil service.

The government said it had also recorded several cases of offenses amongst officers in the service, and that erring officers have been sanctioned.

The state Head of Service, Reginald Bayoko, made this known in Asaba during 2019 Public Service Week with the theme ‘The Intersection of Youth Empowerment and Migration: Entrenching The Culture Of Good Governance, ICT and Innovation For Inclusive Service Delivery’.

Bayoko announced to the delight of workers that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had already ordered the implementation of the new minimum wage in their December salaries.

According to him, “the Governor has given a marching order that new minimum wage should be implemented in the December salary.”

He also revealed that officers who were laid off in 2015 would soon receive letters of recall from the Civil Service Commission (CSC), revealing that government set up a commission on it, a report of which has been submitted to the CSC.

Charging public servants on the need to change the bad public perception of the service, he admonished them to be accountable by putting the obligations of the service above their personal interests.

Bayoko reiterated the commitment of the state government to the welfare of workers, noting that over N500 million has been spent on Public Officers Vehicle Loan Scheme since 2015.

He said government had not erred with paying out pensions, having sent N21 billion for payment of outstanding retirement benefits.

Bayoko promised a conducive environment for effective service delivery in the wake of the completion of the ultra-modern secretariat.