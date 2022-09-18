From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The warring communities of Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh in the Udu and Warri South-West Local Government Areas of Delta State have agreed to a peace truce, bringing relative peace back to those areas.

In the peace deal signed by leaders of the deputed communities, they were urged to begin the process of voluntarily turning over to the security agencies any weapons and ammunition still being stored in their communities.

This was a part of the agreement made by the feuding communities at the peace dialogue held between the two communities at the Government House Annex in Warr over the weekend.

The Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, the local government chairman of Warri South West LGA, Hon Taiye Duke Tuoyo, and the vice council chairman of Udu LGA, Barr. Eloho Awinoron were present at the meeting, which was presided over by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Hon (Chief) Edwin C. O Uzor.

The Police Area Commander Burutu, the DPOs of the Ogbe-Ijoh and Ovwian Police Stations, and a representative of the Commanding Officer of the 3rd Battalion, Effurun were also present at the meeting.

Representatives from both communities spoke at the meeting and voiced their displeasure over the ongoing land dispute that has claimed the lives of Frank Amakiri, 36, and one other person.

Although neither community accepted blame for the incident, they both acknowledged that it was important for both to move forward in peace and that they didn’t want to leave the crisis for their children to inherit.

The State Government will compensate those who have lost some of their property as a result of the boundary demarcation exercise before beginning the next phase of the demarcation, according to the special adviser to the Governor on peace building and conflict resolution, who addressed the meeting.

Besides, the Commissioner of Police noted that any further escalation of the crisis between the two communities will not be treated with levity, and whoever is found wanting will be duly prosecuted.

The CP gave them the assurance that those responsible for the incident would stand trial at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

According to a statement released on Sunday by police spokesman Bright Edafe, both communities reached a truce and signed a peace accord.

At the meeting, both communities agreed to set aside their differences and observe a peace truce, and as a result, the following significant decisions were made at the conclusion of the meeting:

“The demarcation of the disputed boundary area between the two communities was to be suspended till further notice.”

It was also agreed that the Executive Governor or a delegation from Delta State Government would visit the disputed boundary area before resuming the demarcation exercise.

“The leaders of the two feuding communities were to desist from threatening each other.”

Additionally, any leader or community member who was found culpable of breaching the truce was to be severely sanctioned in accordance with the law, henceforth.

“All arms and ammunition still being harbored in any of the communities were to be voluntarily submitted to the security agencies.”

Meanwhile, the general security situation in the Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities remains relatively calm but unpredictable.

In order to prevent any threats to the precarious peace, Operation Delta Hawk troops will continue to control the area with patrols and a show of force in coordination with other security agencies.

Chief C.C. Whiliky, Comrade Shell Okakota Godfirst, Hon. Chief Udumoroh Segba, and Chief Otto Ogbiru signed the peace agreement on behalf of Aladja; Chief Anthong Jolomi, Hon. Denbota Oweikpodor, and Chief Lucky Oromoni signed it on behalf of the Ogbe-Ijoh community. The peace agreement was countersigned by SP Shaba, Divisional Police Officer for Aladja, and SP Kabiru Audu, Divisional Police Officer for Ogbe-Ijoh.