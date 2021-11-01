From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has urged residents in the state to take ownership of their environment by protecting it from the devastating impacts of erosion and air pollution.

The advice is coming on the heels of claims by the government of the completion of the reclamation of three erosion ravaged sites in the state in partnership with the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), a World Bank assisted scheme.

Commissioner for Environment, Chris Onogba who gave the advice in Asaba, said the Midoma/Iwerebor-Owanta erosion site in Ika North East Local Government Area and that of Obomkpa in Aniocha North have be fully reclaimed while the Ukwu-Nzu site also in Aniocha North was 95 percent completed.

“We have been able to achieve all of these because we have made the people of Delta to understand that the environment belongs to everybody and that we needed their cooperation.

“We have also done that too in Obomkpa and Ukwu-Nzu communities. All of these are projects that run to several billons of naira, but by the grace of God, we have a sitting governor who understands that power truly belongs to the people,” he said.

Onogba lamented the destruction of property by erosion, adding that it was very commendable that the state keyed into NEWMAP.

“Overtime, I discovered that a number of property have been washed away and lives have even been lost. I saw that the state earlier had keyed into the NEWMAP project of the World Bank in 2015. I had to hit the ground running. I got the World Bank to give us a no objection to award.

“And surely we awarded and that project has been completed. That project runs into billions of naira and as I was told, the first attempt to arrest that situation was in the Ogbemudia days and that is over forty years ago.

“Nobody would have thought any intervention would have been possible in this generation. But we got that job off the ground and that has been done and completed.

“So, the people in Owanta can now heave a sigh of relief. They are happy now. A place where nobody thought would be possible to be reclaimed, we have done reclamation and built roads, and the place is back. If you saw it before we intervened and where it is now, you will be shocked,” Onogba claimed.

