Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, made the call in Agbarho, Ughelli North Council Area of the state while inspecting the three-kilometre Agbarho-Orherhe-Otokutu road and bridge section one.

Augoye said the project was earlier awarded to another contractor, but that the contractor failed to mobilise to site.

He commended the contractor handling the project, Feborze Global Venture, for the quality of work, and urged them to complete the project within three months.

“You will recall that this project was earlier awarded to another contractor, who failed to mobilise to site until the governor directed that the project be re-awarded to this present contractor.

“I must commend their pace and quality of work and I urge them to complete the project within the next three months,” he added

The Project Manager, Mr. Ifeanyi Ochuba, said the project was 75 per cent completed and that it would be completed in the next three months.

The commissioner also inspected the three-kilometre road with reinstatement of collapsed bridge at Oduaran road in Ughelli, and said that the road was cut-off last September due to flooding in the area, and commended the contractor for the pace of work.

“As at September, last year, this road was cut-off and the governor directed that the road should be reconstructed and the bridge reinstated,” he added.