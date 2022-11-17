From Joseph Obukata, Warri

As part of efforts to galvanize support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s vice presidential ticket and all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the leadership of the Delta Political Vanguard (DPV) has unveiled Hon. Bartholomew Urude as it’s national coordinator.

The group, also announced Mr.Samuel Nna Itoje as Secretary of the Abuja chapter of the political group which has members spread across the 25 local government councils of the state.

Urude was unveiled by its National President, Chief Michael Diden, aka Ejele, at his Lifecamp residence in Abuja in a ceremony which had in attendance; Chief Askia Ogieh, Deputy National President of DPV and also the MD of Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission,(DESOPADEC), Chief Mike Loyibo, Chief Lawrence Agbeti, Amb. Chief Dr. Julius Takeme (JP), Chairman Delta South PDP among others critical stakeholders of the party.

Inaugurating the group, Hon. Diden said that DPV was a great pillar of support for Governor Okowa’s administration and therefore urged the leaders and members of the DPV Abuja Chapter to remain united and focused on the Okowa’s project.

Addressing the loyalist, the National President said that the DPV would always stand by its slogan which states ‘Where Okowa go we will go’ in all positions of the party, urging the new chapter to mobilize en mass for the party’s campaign and elections.

Ejele who is the Delta South senatorial district candidate of the PDP, harped on the need for members of the group to embrace peace and unity, saying, “with love for one another ‘we can, we all can’. If we love Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, we must embrace his virtues of love and unity.”

He advised that there should not be any disagreement among the DPV Abuja Chapter, simply because it would divide the group politically.

Ejele urged members of DPV to unite for Governor Okowa and all PDP candidates, stressing that ‘Okowa is a governor of unity and progress’.

“We are solidly behind His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and we should ensure we deliver the state for PDP in 2023,” chorusing on ‘Okowa we stand’.

According to him, “Everybody here is working for Okowa. It is possible to give him support to become the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, because he is a good and responsible gentleman.

“All of you should be rest assured that you are in the right group. Okowa will not pick a bad egg, Okowa will not pick 419, Okowa will not pick those who did not respect Delta State or people that will not make the state move forward.”, Ejeje maintained.

In his remarks, the Managing Director or

DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, urged the group to remain united for the task of projecting the governor, the PDP governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, the senatorial candidate, Ejele and other candidates of the party for the forthcoming general election.

He said that the leadership of the Delta Political Vanguard will always support the Abuja chapter to succeed on their activities to promote and project the image of DPV across the Nineteen Northern States.

Those inaugurated for various positions in Abuja include: Hon Urude Bartholomew, National Coordinator, Mr. Samuel Nna Itoje, Secretary, Mr. Obrozie Kome, Assistant Secretary, Chief Diplomat Adam Ebimobowei Ogomugo Marbo- National Deputy Coordinator, Delta South, Hon. Blessing Kokarhega, Deputy Coordinator, Delta Central, Nicholas Azuka Ogbedo, Deputy Coordinator, Delta North, Alhaji Ahmed Alakpa, Trustee, Mr. Lawson Ojogbo, Treasurer, Mr. Jude Harry Akudo, Assistant Treasurer, Eng. Mike Emiakumor, Auditor, Mr. Sunny Okoro, Publicity Secretary.

Others are; Mrs. Faith Johnny, Woman Leader, Mrs. Bridget Fred, Assistant Woman Leader, Engr. E. Inaya, Youth Leader, Ms. Regina Oduma, Organizing Secretary I, Mr.Johnny James, Organizing Secretary II, Barr. Balogun Chris, Legal Adviser I, Bar. Unabor N. Rachael, Legal Adviser II, Mr. Ochonogor J, Ex-Officio I, Mr. Julius Ebere, Ex-Officio II, Mr. Miyomana J., Exco I, Mr. Emmanuel Asagba, Exco II, Mr. Omoghene Otobo, Rep. of Special People.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Urude, appreciated the leadership and critical stakeholders of the Delta Political Vanguard DPV on behalf of the Abuja Chapter for the privilege given him and other the opportunity to serve “our people most especially here in the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja”.

“We are solidly behind Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and all others candidates, we will ensure we deliver the state for PDP in 2023, saying “love for one we can we all. If we love Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, we must embrace his virtues of love and unity.”

He said that the Delta Political Vanguard DPV Abuja Chapter will ensure emergence of all candidates of the PDP in the 2023 general election, saying that they would not disappoint the leadership of the DPV in carrying out their assigned tasks.

“We are very committed and dedicated for this very movement of DPV in order to deliver our Vice Presidential candidate, state House of Assemblies, house of representatives members and Senatorial district candidates of Delta South, Delta North and Delta Central”, he pledged.

Urude, is a Delta State University, Abraka B.sc degree holder and Chief Executive Officer of Stay Alive Consult and Pharmaceutical Nig Limited Abuja. He was a two times House of Representatives candidate for Isoko federal constituency and current president of Isoko Brains Abuja.