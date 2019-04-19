Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has restated its commitment to increased wealth creation by taking advantage of agricultural programmes of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Acting governor of the state, Kingsley Otuaro, restated the commitment in Asaba, the state capital, when he hosted the Chief Party of USAID, Dr. Adam Saffer, and his team.

Delta is one of the seven focal states for the initiatives. Other states are Benue, Cross Rivers, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kebbi and Niger.

Otuaro told his guests that the initiative is in tandem with the policy thrust of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

“As a government, we came into power with a strong promise of prosperity for all Deltans. We could only deliver on the promise by the economic diversification we embarked upon.

“What you have on your hands for us fits into our policy thrust and so, we will easily leverage on it to create more wealth in the agricultural sector of our agenda,” Otuaro said.

He also noted that the state government took proactive steps which have resulted in creation of wealth and jobs for thousands of persons through skills acquisition programmes, the small and medium micro credit loans scheme and empowerment of those living below the poverty line.