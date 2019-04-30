Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Management of Delta State University (DELSU) has banned vehicles with tinted glasses from entering any of its campuses in Abraka, Oleh and Asaba.

The development, the management said, is part of measures to address the myriad of security challenges confronting the institution. It said the indiscriminate use of vehicles with tinted glasses has led to the increasing rate of atrocities within the various campuses.

Handing the ban during the 72nd inaugural lecture series of the institution, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victor Peretomode, said management was not unmindful of the inconveniences that the ban may cause to those with genuine intentions of using vehicles with tinted glasses.

He, however, explained that the move was aimed at protecting the overall interest of both staff and students.

Peretomode emphasised that management has no choice than to restrict vehicles with tinted glasses to ensure the security of lives on campus.

“The university management has recently been inundated with security threat about how some persons were allegedly planning to dump a corpse in the university premises to disrupt the smooth and uninterrupted academic calendar which the university currently prides itself with,” he said.