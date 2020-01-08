Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has urged youths of Ayakoromo community in Burutu Local Government Area to avoid confrontation with government over the construction of a bridge linking communities in Ughelli South and Burutu councils.

Following the snail pace of work on the project, the agitated community youths in conjunction with Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative (IPDI) were said to be threatening a showdown with the state government, as they contended that the project was abandoned.

But, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, in a statement yesterday, insisted that the project has not be abandoned, maintaining that the present administration was desirous of completing the job.