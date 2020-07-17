Delta Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has warned chief inspectors of education (CIEs), principals and heads of schools to desist from sending wrong signals on reopening of schools in the state.

Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Patrick Ukah, gave the warning, yesterday in a statement.

Ukah spoke on the heels of insinuations in some quarters that the ministry had directed communities to clean up public schools within their jurisdictions or pay a certain amount of money.

He said any CIE, principal or school head foisting the cleaning of schools on communities do not have the backing of the ministry.

Ukah warned that those found to be involved in sending such misleading information would be sanctioned in accordance with extant rules of the state civil service and laws on the spread of fake news.

“Government alone cannot do everything in the school system. The ministry’s public private partnership unit is currently engaging relevant agencies, partners, organisations, philanthropists and well-meaning individuals to see how government’s efforts can be complemented.

“The Federal Government recently released guidelines for the reopening of schools after COVID-19 pandemic closures and the ministry has commenced harmonisation of the document with that of the state schools reopening strategy,” he said.

The commissioner appealed to parents and the public to be patient, saying the ministry was in consultations with both internal and external stakeholders, including All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Public Secondary Schools; Association of Primary School Heads of Nigeria; Private School Owners Association, and Nigeria Union of Teachers as well as relevant ministries.

He said the ministry would also increase communication and advocacy with the Ministry of Information, civil society groups and Delta orientation bureau as well as building synergy with School Based Management Committees.