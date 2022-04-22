Team Delta defeated Rivers 8-2 yesterday in the opening match in the maiden edition of Victor Chukwudumebi Achakpo 2022 National Division 1 Baseball and Softball championship in Asaba.

Lagos State baseball team also started well by beating Kwara 7-6 in a close contest. Team Delta also recorded victory in the second baseball game against Niger, which ended 15-3.

In the Softball event, Delta also started on a victorious note, beating Kwara 8-0.

The competition will end on April 24. It is being attended by Baseball Division 1 teams from Delta, Kwara, Lagos, Ekiti and Niger States, while Division 1 teams from Delta, Rivers, Kwara and Lagos will fight it out in the Softball event.