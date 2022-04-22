Team Delta defeated Rivers 8-2 yesterday in the opening match in the maiden edition of Victor Chukwudumebi Achakpo 2022 National Division 1 Baseball and Softball championship in Asaba.
Lagos State baseball team also started well by beating Kwara 7-6 in a close contest. Team Delta also recorded victory in the second baseball game against Niger, which ended 15-3.
In the Softball event, Delta also started on a victorious note, beating Kwara 8-0.
The competition will end on April 24. It is being attended by Baseball Division 1 teams from Delta, Kwara, Lagos, Ekiti and Niger States, while Division 1 teams from Delta, Rivers, Kwara and Lagos will fight it out in the Softball event.
Over N1million cash prizes is at stake for the teams.
The competition is holding at the St. Patrick’s College (SPC), Asaba.
Today, Rivers baseball team will face Niger and Lagos will play against Ekiti in the morning fixtures. The after- noon games will see Lagos softball team will do battle with Delta, while Kwara faces Rivers.
The semifinal will hold on later today, while the third place match and final game hold on April 24.
The sponsor, Victor Chukwudumebi Achakpo, a for- mer athlete, is providing feeding for 17 persons (15 players and two coaches).
