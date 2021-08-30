From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle-aged woman simply identified as Joy reportedly went berserk in Agbor where she inflicted multiple injuries on her neighbour after allegedly stabbing her with knife.

The unprovoked attacked occurred at a provision store behind former Mr. Biggs, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Local sources said the suspect trailed her victim, one Patricia, to the provision store and stabbed with a knife.

The sources who pleaded anonymity, alleged that the suspect brought out a knife and stabbed her severally until the victim collapsed.

According to the sources, the victim was rushed to the Central Hospital, Agbor by her daughter and sympathisers after obtaining a police report.

Meanwhile, the suspect is said to be still on the prowl, threatening to eliminate her victim, and that the police would not arrest her.

“As we are talking, the suspect is still boasting that she must kill her victim, and that there is no police in Agbor that can arrest her,” a source volunteered.

But contacted in Asaba on Monday, acting Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe could not confirm the incident.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.