A coalition of women groups in Delta State on Friday stage a road walk as parts of efforts to end violence and harmful cultural practices against the female folk in the society.

The walk which held in Asaba was also to mark the 2022 International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women with the theme: United Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls

Speaking, the state Focal Person, Women Aid Collective (WACOL) Mrs. Pat Gbemudu said the day officially kick started the 16 days activism against gender based violence.

Gbemudu said the objective was to create awareness and demand a more effective action from stakeholders to stop violence against women and girls.

She commended the state government for setting up a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) at Asaba Specialist Hospital to handle cases of sexual abuse, rape and defilement.

Gbemudu however demanded effective implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act and other laws criminalizing violence against women and girls especially harmful widowhood practices.

The focal person also called for the effective implementation by all communities of the state of emergency on violence against women and girls declared by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum in 2020.

“Communities with immediate effect to integrate the Supreme Court judgement on the right of girl-child to property inheritance into their constitution.

“All communities to include women and girls into leadership positions of community governance structure such as cabinet, town union and youth wing, through more inclusive processes for elective classes clearly spelt out in the constitution,” she added.

Receiving the women, Permanent Secretary at the state Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Kevwe Agas who stood in for the commissioner, Flora Alatan, said most of the demands had already been adopted by the state.