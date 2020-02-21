Ben Dunno, Warri

Over 70 women today, took to the streets of Warri to protest alleged plot by some mischievous individuals to discredit Mrs. Onyemaechi Joan Mrakpor, the Director General (DG) of Asaba and Environs Capital Development Agency.

Staging the protest under the auspices of ‘Rights Advocate’, the placard-carrying protesters who later visited the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Warri, said they were committed to defending female gender to excel in both professional and political careers.

Led by its National President, Ms Tega Shalokpe, the group said their primary objective was to defend women from the continued oppression, intimidation and harassment of women by their male counterparts in private and public sectors, especially in government circle.

Speaking with newsmen, Ms Shalokpe urged the Delta State Government to ignore the blackmails launched against Mrs. Onyemaechi Joan Mrakpor, stating that w

they were concocted to tanish her reputation.

According to her, “we are here to counter those news and we are saying no to those fake news. We are saying no to blackmailing. We are saying N

no to scandal and we want the state government to ignore whatever anybody had written or said on social media concerning Mrs. Mrakpor.

“Other people who were given the same position in the state, are not doing anything but look at her, within a space of time, she has erected structures and doing alot in making Asaba a modern city.

“The governor has commissioned 104 shops so far. She is working. We should say no to blackmailing. We should say no to scandal.”

Also in a chat with newsmen, Mrs. Rose Omovudice Onomavwe who alligned herself with the positions of the National President said they want Mrakpor to remain as the DG Asaba of Development Agency.

Onomavwe who spoke in pigeon English said,”Make them leave her alone ; we don dey see the kind good work wey she dey do for Asaba.”

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: “Mrakpor is working in Asaba and Environs”, ” We say No to victimization”, “We say No to fake news”, ” We say No to blackmail”, “We say No to rumor. “