Paul Osuyi, Asaba Delta State government on Thursday in Asaba assured prospective investors in Kwale Industrial Park of quick return on investment. The government hinged its assurance on what it said is the availability of materials and a conducive environment needed for industries to thrive. The state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, made the disclosure when the management of Temple Energy and GasInvest, joint consultants to the project briefed him on the level of progress made on the project. The governor who expressed delight at the level of progress made in the development of the park, said the stage was set for investors to come in. “As a government, I want to reassure you (the consultants) of our commitment to the fast take-off of the industrial park. I want to guarantee that we will be with you every step of the way for the best results to be achieved for our people and our country, Nigeria. “Based on the numerous benefits derivable from the industrial park which is in line with my administration’s desire for a prosperous and stronger Delta State as our people will be employed and a lot of socio-economic activities will go on across the state as a result of the park; as a government, we will continue to do our best for the desired results to be achieved,” he stated. Earlier, Dr. David Ige had on behalf of the consultants, informed the governor and members of the state executive council that the Kwale Industrial Park has unique attributes that will attract investors, disclosing that more than 75,000 jobs will be created when it becomes operational. Dr. Ige who commended the state government for its commitment towards the effective operation of the park, added that there are four gas fields around the park while the biggest gas pipeline in the country, OB 3 passed through the centre of the park. “The park is meant to translate the gas resources in Delta State to give it industrial edge. There will be 24 hours reliability on energy and it is a few hours drive to the Warri Port and products can easily be moved to major markets in Onitsha, Lagos and other parts of West Africa. We are already working to have free trade zone status for the park and we are targeting manufacturers of different lines of products,” he said. Reply Forward