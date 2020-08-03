Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Protests by youths in Ozoro, a polytechnic community in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, turned sour on Monday when one of the youths was allegedly shot dead.

The youths were said to have gathered at the popular Alla Square in the town in preparation for a planned protest against alleged police intimidation and harassment when the victim was shot.

Although it was not clear who could have be responsible for the shooting, local sources alleged that a yet to be identified policeman pulled the trigger.

The sources claimed that one of the officers drafted to maintain peace during the planned protest allegedly opened fire that led to the victim’s death.

As a result, there was a spontaneous protest in the polytechnic community by irate youths who attempted to raze the Ozoro Police Station, demanding that the trigger happy officer should be released to them.

The protesters accused security officers of alleged brutality and illegal arrest as well as using POS to extorting money from suspects.

But for the deployment of more security personnel as reinforcement, the irate mob would have done more damage as they had already set motorcycles on fire.

Contacted, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onvwakpoyeya confirmed that there was a protest in the town, adding however that it was not triggered by the alleged killing of a youth.

She said although somebody was killed, operatives were still trying to find what actually happened.