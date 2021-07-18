From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A native of Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Hetty Oraka-Onojeje has been promoted to the rank of (0-5) in the United States Navy.

Oraka-Onojeje is said to be the first black woman to have be promoted to the rank in the foreign country’s Navy.

As a result, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of her home state, Delta, on Sunday in Asaba congratulated her on the rare feat.

Okowa’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika.

He said the Navy Commander got elevated on July 1, 2021, adding that the

state government and the people were proud of the attainment, describing her as energetic, result-driven and highly motivated officer.

The governor expressed appreciation to the US Naval authorities for finding Oraka-Onojeje worthy of promotion to the rank of commander.

According to him, Oraka-Onojeje, has the requisite experience for her new role having graduated from the United States Naval War College in 2020.

He urged the officer to ensure that she continued to be a great ambassador of Delta and Nigeria as well as the black race.

Okowa lauded her for the successes recorded, especially at the United States Naval Recruiting Command where, according to him, she contributed in strengthening the US Navy’s capacity for its constitutional role.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a fine military officer and pride of Delta, Commander Hetty Ofughara Oraka-Onojeje, on her promotion as a Commander in the US Navy.

“Over the years, Oraka-Onojeje has by dint of hard work and discipline, established herself as a team-player which has endeared her to various ship mates in the US Navy.

“As you assume your new role as Commander in the United States Navy, your family and indeed, your colleagues in the military and admirers have cause to be grateful to Almighty God for having granted you a life of great accomplishments.

“We are proud of you and we know that you will continue to be a great ambassador of our great State and nation, and as your people, we will continue to pray for you for good health and greater attainments,” he stated.