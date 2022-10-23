From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has called on National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), all levels of government, organizations and good-spirited individuals, to help alleviate the hardship of flood victims.

He said he was pained by the sufferings of the people displaced by the flooding, ravaging the country at large and Anambra State in particular.

Governor Soludo made the call when he visited Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps in Onitsha North Council Area, playing host to displaced persons from Anambra West and IDP camps at Umuoba Anam and Ekpe Nneyi, Umueri in Anambra East Council Area.

The Governor said the flood water emanated and surged from Cameroon, asking the Federal Government to dialogue with the government of Cameroon, to profer a lasting solution to the flood devastation which he noted had unfortunately become an annual occurrence.

He, however, suggested that solutions like construction of dams or diversionary channels could help solve the problem.

“Anambra State Government is doing everything possible to alleviate the sufferings of the people. They need support now and afterwards because their houses, property and farmlands are submerged under water. I’m worried that they will have to start life afresh.

“We are receiving people from Delta State to join IDP camp in Onitsha North. Today alone, over 400 displaced persons have reported here,” Soludo noted.

He empathised with them, expressing optimsm that in the coming weeks, the flood would recede and they would find their way back to their respective homes.

“As Ndi Anambra, we are particularly concerned and disturbed about this flood crisis. We’ve observed all you need to make your stay here minimally comfortable. As a government, we will try our best to provide power supply, foams, soap, mosquito nets, medical care and others.

“It’s saddening that every year, people run away from their homes because of flooding. I have visited the clinic, cooking space and seen the damaged zincs and roofs that cause leakages when there is downpour. We shall support you,” Soludo assured.

He noted that the Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka represented Anambra East while the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne represented Anambra West. They expressed displeasure over the inability of the affected children to attend school and play football for leisure.

“This crisis affects all of us Soludo.

Government will extend support and hopefully, within two weeks, the flood will subside. When you return to your homes, government will still come back to visit and assess your losses.

“We are willing to help restore all you have lost, ” Soludo promised.