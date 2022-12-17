By Chukwudi Nweje

The chairman of Tisun community management Council in Warri North local government area, Comrade David Odeli has enjoined Delta State residents to vote massively for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori and the Atiku/Okowa joint ticket.

He said voting for the PDP in the 2023 general elections is the only sure bet to rescue the country from its present state.

Comrade Odeli said since Nigeria’s independence, things had never been this bad as witnessed under President Muhammed Buhari’s APC-led government.

He said everywhere in Nigeria from North to South and East to West, people are dying every second and noted that the level of insecurity has never been like it is now even under the military.

“The cost of living has become unbearable, where a litre of petrol is being sold for 250 naira in a county that’s among the leading crude oil producers in the world.

“Nigerians are seriously regretting voting for the APC considering what the citizens are going through. Everything about the country has been completely destroyed by the Buhari administration and his party; the APC.

“Nigerians are no longer secure, the economy is completely damaged, the prices of domestic items are beyond imagination, cost of living has become very worrisome.

“With this disappointing report of this disastrous government called APC, Nigerians must do everything possible to vote the APC out of government in 2023.

“It’s obvious even to the blind that the APC administration has failed woefully and the citizens are left with no other option than to vote the party out of power come 2023.

“APC has brought so much pain, untold hunger, hardships, insecurity, etc to Nigerians; a party that is so insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, and vowed to make life more difficult and miserable for Nigerians.”

He said history will never be kind to anybody who is supporting and defending what he described as an evil party.