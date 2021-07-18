From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Twenty finalists have finally been selected to compete in the maiden edition of Made in Delta Talent Search, an initiative of the Delta State government.

The talent hunt, which premiered in March this year, had over 2,000 budding entertainers in music, comedy and drama participating in auditions across the state.

Organisers of the show themed: ‘Talent is the New Crude’ said the grand finale would hold on Tuesday, July 20 in Asaba where 10 of the finalists would be further selected to battle for a grand prize of N5 million, courtesy of the state government.

Unveiling the 20 finalists in Asaba recently, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Talent Development, Ogusbaba Akpobome Ogude, said the aim of the search is to discover, nurture and promote homegrown talents in the entertainment industry.

Ogusbaba said a 62-year-old retiree is among the five finalists in the acting category, adding that the list also comprises 11 in the music category and four in comedy. “This is not a luxury show neither was it designed to reward 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions. Amongst the 20 finalists, 10 would qualify for N5 million worth of contract by the state government. The Made In Delta Talent Search is an initiative of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as part of his efforts to diversify the economy of the state. We have been able to tell the world that talent is the new crude,” he said.

