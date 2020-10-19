Cosmas Omegoh

One of the not-too-young-to-rule, 2019 APC presidential aspirants, and a Zikist, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has advised the protesting Nigerian youth to simply prioritise their demands from the present administration, urging them to demand full implementation of either 2005, or 2014 National Conference outcome.

Udeogaranya contended that Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution is devoid of the ingredients of a people’s constitution and therefore not binding on Nigerians, while alleging that the spirit of Nigeria Amalgamation of 1914 reached its 100-year zenith in 2014.

“It has therefore become fraudulent for any government to be formed and run on the existing 1999 Constitution when the Nigerian people did not at any event known in history, author the fraudulent document. The aforementioned document preamble commences with “We the People”, a striking falsehood, which should not be allowed to stand.”

Udeogaranya maintained that “the youth can push for the birthing of a new Nigeria with the full implementation of either 2005, 2014 National Conference output, or a Sovereign National Conference, instead of dwelling on flimsy or symptomatic issues emanating from a sick unto death nation”.

He urged that “President Buhari, the National Assembly, state governors, governments at all levels, and all well-meaning Nigerians should take this one-in-a- life-time opportunity to give a rebirth to a national configuration that will meet the demands of our many generations unborn.”